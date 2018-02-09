California Energy Alliance Code Change Proposal Accepted

The California Energy Alliance (CEA) recently announced that its code change proposal — dedicated to improving the lighting control requirements for lighting alterations — was accepted by the California Energy Commission (CEC) in its recently published Draft Express Terms. This publication, released on January 19, 2018, commences the formal rulemaking process for the 2019 updates to California’s Building Energy Efficiency Standards (Title 24; Standards; Energy Code).

California's Energy Code is updated every three years. The 2019 update is designed to improve the energy efficiency of regulated newly constructed residential and nonresidential buildings, building additions, and building alterations. The 2019 standards are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2020.

“Existing buildings represent a vast, untapped opportunity to achieve energy and carbon savings in California,” observes Cori Jackson, CEA member and primary author of the code change proposal. “Reducing the impact of lighting, which consumes between 20 and 30 percent of all commercial building energy use, is key to meeting California's savings goals.”

CEA’s code change proposal includes simplified language with reduced application and/or project-specific requirements, an energy savings option for small buildings and tenant spaces, and a universal compliance threshold and set of exemptions. Visit the California Energy Commission’s website for more on the rulemaking process.