Menu
LED Lighting Sign Tailex/iStock/Thinkstock
Lighting & Control

DOE Publishes CALiPER Snapshot on LED Downlights

The U.S. DOE’s CALiPER program has released a new Snapshot report on LED downlights. Key findings of the Snapshot, which is based on DOE's LED Lighting Facts database, include:

  • The efficacy of LED downlights is lower than for most other product categories, although it's higher than for downlights using conventional light sources. Approximately 50% of the downlights listed have a luminous efficacy greater than 70 lm/W, with only 2% above 100 lm/W.
  • The mean efficacy for downlight luminaires only increased by 1 lm/W in the past 15 months, while other comparable product types gained between 5 lm/W and 13 lm/W.
  • Most of the listed LED downlights fall into traditional lumen-output ranges for residential and commercial applications. A variety of performance is available.
  • The downlight category features a greater percentage of products with a CRI in the 90s than any other product category in the LED Lighting Facts database.

There are many factors that influence product efficacy, but the efficacy trend with LED downlights is concerning. The importance of efficacy gains is not solely related to energy savings. Improved LED package efficiency can simplify thermal management and allow more flexibility in product design, ultimately reducing product cost. With the average LED Lighting Facts-listed downlight at just over one-third of the DOE target for efficacy for LED luminaires (203 lm/W by 2025), there's substantial room for continued performance gains, which should not be overlooked.

 For more information, download the full report.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Power over Ethernet lighting
ANSI C137.3 Installation Standard Unveiled
Jul 27, 2017
LED lighting in warehouse
National Academy of Sciences Releases Updated SSL Report
Jul 26, 2017
Lightfair 2017
Lightfair 2017 Field Report
Jul 22, 2017
High-Bay LEDs
Uncovering PQ Problems with Industrial LED Lighting
Jul 21, 2017