DOE Releases New Snapshot Report

Resource offers in-depth look at outdoor area lighting

The DOE recently released a Snapshot Report on LED outdoor area lighting. Based on the LED Lighting Facts database, which currently includes more than 64,000 listed products, Snapshots are designed to help lighting distributors, lighting designers, utilities, energy-efficiency program sponsors, and other industry stakeholders understand the current state and trajectory of the solid-state lighting market.

The new Snapshot focuses on outdoor area/roadway luminaires (including street lighting and wall packs), parking garage luminaires, and canopy luminaires (e.g., those used for gas station fuel pump areas). These three types of products are the core products used to light surfaces or large areas outdoors (and in parking garages), and are categories where LED technology has made significant inroads. According to the latest edition of DOE's report “Adoption of Light-Emitting Diodes in Common Lighting Applications,” LED area/roadway lighting has achieved 28.3% market penetration, with parking garage fixtures achieving 32.5% market penetration. In general, LED outdoor area lighting has the second-highest penetration rate of all types of products, behind small directional fixtures. Adoption of outdoor area lighting has approximately tripled since 2014.

For the complete findings, download the Snapshot.

