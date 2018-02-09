Menu
Power over Ethernet testing Photo courtesy of DOE
Lighting & Control

DOE Reports on Power Losses in PoE

The key finding is that the guidance offered in ANSI C137.3-2017 does appear to be effective for runs up to 50 m.

DOE released the results of an exploratory study investigating energy losses in Ethernet cables used between power over Ethernet (PoE) switches and luminaires in PoE connected lighting systems. The key finding is that the guidance offered in ANSI C137.3-2017 does appear to be effective in limiting cable energy losses to 5% in PoE lighting applications, provided that the average cable length on a project does not exceed 50 m. The study is the first in a planned series of investigations into

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Title 24-2019 code change language
California Energy Alliance Code Change Proposal Accepted
Feb 09, 2018
LEDs in horticulture applications
New DOE Study Estimates Energy-Saving Potential in Horticultural Lighting
Feb 06, 2018
Living Lab NGLS Competition
Webinar to Present "Living Lab" Lighting Results
Feb 05, 2018
Columbus Library Tec Studio Inc Eaton
IES Presents “Lights of the Round” Webinar
Jan 31, 2018