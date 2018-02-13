Ground Planes for LED Drivers — Part 2 of 3

In Part 1 of this three-part series, we took a brief look at the need for a consistent and frequency-independent ground plane for LED drivers. In Part 2, we take a look at how facility power systems should provide a consistent, reliable, and conductor-dependent grounding and bonding system from the electric utility service transformer to the LED drivers. We’ll also discuss a recommended design for grounding and bonding that helps ensure good power quality in facility electrical systems
