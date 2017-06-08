Menu
LCA Partners with California Community College

Program provides instruction on lighting control technology, application, and commissioning

A new partnership has been established between the Lighting Controls Association (LCA) and the California Community College System (CCCS). Under this deal, participating CCCS colleges will access LCA’s Education Express online education as part of their curriculum to help upskill the state’s electrical workers to work with energy-saving lighting controls. Education Express provides free online access to more than 50 hours of instruction on lighting control technology, application, and commissioning.

CCCS is the largest system of higher education in the nation, with 2.1 million students attending 113 colleges. This partnership aims to upskill an electrical workforce in support of California’s goal to dramatically reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, notably in the area of lighting automation.   The South Orange County Community College District’s Irvine Valley College established this partnership and led an initiative that provides access to industry-valued curriculum across all California community colleges.

Under the agreement, CCCS will facilitate educator and student access to the Education Express curriculum via participating colleges. Initially implementing a pilot program, CCCS estimates students from as many as 60 colleges will ultimately enroll in Education Express. Students who complete the Education Express program gain a broad and deep understanding of lighting controls and qualify for CALCTP and CALCTP-AT training and certification.

TAGS: Training News
