LED A-Line Shipments Drop on Quarter but Rise Year Over Year

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Rosslyn, VA, released its 2017 second quarter lamp indices this week putting some numbers to the market-share growth of LED lighting and continuing shifts in more traditional categories.

LED A-line lamp shipments decreased 14.3% in 2Q 2017 compared to 1Q 2017. However, LED A-line lamps continued a year-over-year climb increasing 13.8% compared to 2Q 2016. Halogen shipments posted a quarter-to-quarter increase in 2Q 2017 compared to 1Q 2017, increasing by 5.9%. Incandescent shipments remained virtually flat compared to last quarter with a 0.1% increase. CFL lamps posted a quarter-to-quarter decrease of 6.8%. Incandescent, halogen and CFL lamp shipments all decreased in a year-over-year comparison of 2Q 2017 to 2Q 2016, decreasing 31.1%, 23.4% and 33.1%, respectively.

Halogen A-line lamps now account for 47.5% of the consumer lamp market, followed by LED A-line lamps at 28.8%. CFLs and incandescent split the remaining 2Q 2017 consumer lamp market accounting for 13.0% and 10.7%, respectively. Incandescent A-line lamp sales now largely consist of 15W and 25W lamps.

NEMA's shipment index for high intensity discharge (HID) lamps posted a decline in shipments in 2Q 2017 compared to 2Q 2016. Mercury vapor posted a 13.9% decline, metal halide was down 23.9% and sodium vapor down 9.3%. Quarter-over-quarter results also declined with metal halide declining 14.8% and sodium vapor and mercury vapor posting decreases of 2.8% and 6.8%, respectively, in 2Q 2017 compared to 1Q 2017.

In market-share terms, metal halide lamps still dominate HID with 58.8% of the market in 2Q 2017, while sodium vapor and mercury vapor account for 37.1% and 4.1%, respectively.

In the linear world, the linear florescent lamp index continues a downward trend: T5 (-9.3%), T8 (-10.5%) and T12 lamps (-8.1%) all posted a quarter-over-quarter decreases for 2Q 2017 compared to 1Q 2017. The index for T8 lamps, which account for 57.3 percent of the consumer lamp market, decreased on a year-over-year basis by 26.9% in 2Q 2017 compared to 2Q 2016. T5 and T12 shipments also continued their declines by 26.8% and 24.0%, respectively year-over-year.

NEMA said its Business Information Services (BIS) has added T-LED shipments to the market penetration graph to begin tracking their impact on the market. When more historical data is available T-LED shipments will be added to the index. In 2Q 2017 T-LEDs accounted for 21.7% of the florescent lamp shipments. T5 lamps account for 8.6% of the 2Q 2017 market and T12 lamps 12.4%.

The NEMA lamp indices are composite measures of member companies’ U.S. shipments of a variety of lamp types. The report is designed to track underlying demand for these types of lamps.