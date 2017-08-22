Menu
Carol Jones, Mark Lien and James Yorgey discuss lighting
Lighting & Control

Lighting Panel Looks at Impacts of Connected Lighting

Panelists from a National Lighting Bureau video highlight the risk that the value of lighting will be eclipsed by fascination with the connected networks on which lighting systems run.

Industry awareness around connected lighting and lighting’s role in the Internet of Things (IoT) has been growing for years now but lighting luminaries in a recent panel discussion see the industry still far closer to the beginning of that journey of convergence than its end. Along the way, there’s a risk that the value of lighting will be eclipsed by fascination with the connected networks on which lighting systems run.

In “Illuminating the Future, Part 2” Mark Lien of the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), James Yorgey of Lutron Electronics Co. and Carol Jones of Enlighted discussed a variety of ways IoT capabilities are changing the lighting industry. It’s the second in a series of videos from panel discussions hosted by Randy Reid, editor and publisher of EdisonReport at the National Lighting Bureau’s Annual Lighting Forum.

The discussion includes a look at ways the building process must change to allow seamless integration of connected lighting systems with other building systems. Yorgey said if the systems are to communicate with one another, those installing them need to communicate even more. Jones noted that this need is likely to encourage the development of new services and service organizations, and will likely have an effect on electrical contractors in particular.

Watch “Illuminating the Future, Part Two” free of charge at https://nlb.org/lighting-forum-videos/.

