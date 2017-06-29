LSRC Releases Report on Color Shift's Impact on Reliability

The U.S. Department of Energy, along with the Next Generation Lighting Industry Alliance, formed an industry working group: the LED Systems Reliability Consortium (LSRC). The LSRC has published three editions of “LED Luminaire Lifetime: Recommendations for Testing and Reporting,” focusing primarily on lumen depreciation and catastrophic failure.
A newly released LSRC report, “LED Luminaire Reliability: Impact of Color Shift,” focuses on chromaticity. The purpose of the report is not to define limits for specific applications, but to enable a better understanding of how and why color shifts, and how that impacts reliability.
Read the full report here.
