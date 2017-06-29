Menu
LED Lighting Sign Tailex/iStock/Thinkstock
Lighting & Control

LSRC Releases Report on Color Shift's Impact on Reliability

Report focuses on chromaticity

The U.S. Department of Energy, along with the Next Generation Lighting Industry Alliance, formed an industry working group: the LED Systems Reliability Consortium (LSRC). The LSRC has published three editions of “LED Luminaire Lifetime: Recommendations for Testing and Reporting,” focusing primarily on lumen depreciation and catastrophic failure.

A newly released LSRC report, “LED Luminaire Reliability: Impact of Color Shift,” focuses on chromaticity. The purpose of the report is not to define limits for specific applications, but to enable a better understanding of how and why color shifts, and how that impacts reliability.

Related: Doctors Issue Guidance on 'Harmful' LED Streetlighting

Read the full report here.

TAGS: Energy Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The LED Blues
The LED Blues
Oct 20, 2016
LEDucation 10 Field Report
LEDucation 10 Field Report
Jun 21, 2016
Maintenance and Troubleshooting of LED Lighting Systems
Maintenance and Troubleshooting of LED Lighting Systems
May 11, 2017
The Current State of the TLED Market
The Current State of the TLED Market
Apr 20, 2017