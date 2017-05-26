NAILD Unveils Industry-Specific Lighting Training

Lighting professionals can now pinpoint specific market segments (retail, industrial, office, and educational facilities) through the National Association of Innovative Lighting Distributors’ redesigned Lighting Specialist (LS II) program.

“Our newly revamped and innovative LS II program gives you a methodical, step-by-step process to help get to the same level of knowledge as someone who has been in the industry for several years,” said NAILD President Robin Watt. “You want someone who can look at the space and understand what the current needs are. You might work in an office that was designed and built in 1970 and used as a call center. Now the space has a different purpose and different lighting requirements. You don’t want someone to just sell you updated lamps.”

The systematic, self-paced, online LS II program includes five modules that all registrants must complete, followed by a choice of market specialty. A participant may choose to complete all four market segments and receive an LS II certificate or complete a single market specialty to earn either an LS R, LS IL, LS O or LS E certification. The course includes workbook exercises, practical activities, field trips, quizzes and a final exam. Participants are encouraged to work closely with a coach. The market-specific portion includes creating a proposal for a client, with topics such as evaluation, schematic design and development, financial analysis and contract and bidding.

“People in our industry are mostly in the product business,” said program creator Paul Hafner, LC. “They’re focused on reducing the electrical spend. That’s not what we’re trying to teach people with LS II. We’re trying to help people understand what lighting does and how it can help businesses reach institutional goals and boost profits.”

Hafner developed the program several years ago and has been field-testing it to make necessary adjustments. It currently includes updates from the 10th Edition of the IES Lighting Reference Handbook and ASHRAE 90.1-2010. For more information or to register for the LS II program, visit the organization’s website.