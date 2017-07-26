Menu
LED lighting in warehouse petinovs/iStock/Thinkstock
lamps with diode lighting in a modern warehouse
Lighting & Control

National Academy of Sciences Releases Updated SSL Report

Report highlights DOE's role in advancing SSL research and development.

The National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NAS) recently published “Assessment of Solid-State Lighting, Phase Two.” A follow-up to its 2013 report, the new information focuses on three key areas: commercialization (noting the rapid uptake of SSL since the 2013 report), technology development (updating the findings of the 2013 report), and manufacturing. It also makes a number of recommendations, including many that have already been implemented by DOE’s SSL Program, including:

  • Continue to make investments in cost-effective solutions at 200 lm/W at the luminaire level, while also considering reliability and quality of light.
  • Continue to invest in leveraging R&D programs that can have a significant impact on increased SSL product availability.
  • Continue to invest in SSL core technology improvements and also consider solutions to ultimately allow low-cost implementation and embody risks industry is not likely to take.
  • Support LED system lifetime research and encourage the Illuminating Engineering Society to develop a standardized system lifetime test method.
  • Consider initiating a broad stakeholder project to develop appropriate energy efficiency metrics for the most important emerging lighting applications, including horticulture and livestock, that are not for illumination of spaces used by people.
  • Develop strategies for supporting broader research that enables more efficient use of light in such a way that the application efficacy is maximized, with attention to both the lighting design process and the design of lighting products.

The report is available for a free download. To learn more about the DOE Solid-State Lighting program, visit www.ssl.energy.gov

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Lightfair 2017
Lightfair 2017 Field Report
Jul 22, 2017
High-Bay LEDs
Uncovering PQ Problems with Industrial LED Lighting
Jul 21, 2017
solid-state lighting
Energy Department Invests $8 Million in Efficient Lighting R&D
Jul 19, 2017
The Willis Tower peaks above the Chicago Skyline
Lightfair International 2018 Call for Speakers Now Open
Jul 17, 2017