Menu
Fluorescent ballast
Lighting & Control

NEMA White Paper Explains the Fluorescent Ballast Rule

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Rosslyn, VA, has released a white paper that explains the Fluorescent Ballast Rule and the associated measurement methods, NEMA LSD 66-2017 Understanding the Fluorescent Ballast Rule, EPCA 10 CFR 430.

“This white paper updates a 2012 ballast ruling, which became effective in 2014, and offers historical context for the current use of the ballast luminous efficiency metric,” said Ed Thomas, chair of the NEMA Ballast & Driver Section Technical Committee. This revision of LSD 66 contains updated language.

The white paper covers a revision to the way ballast efficiency factor (BEF) is calculated. The original rule, dating to 2012 and released in 2014, only covered ballasts for T12 fluorescent lamps. The revised rule covers almost all linear fluorescent ballast types. Many utilities and other rebate incentive programs are based on the BEF metric so those parameters will need to be revised to reflect the more accurate ballast performance metrics.

NEMA LSD 66-2017 is available as an electronic download at no cost on the NEMA website.

TAGS: News Maintenance, Repair & Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
LEDs and PQ
Ground Planes for LED Drivers — Part 3 of 3
Mar 20, 2018
Lighting Uprades
How to Brighten Up Your Long-Term Revenue Prospects
Mar 17, 2018
RAB_Lighting_EZPan
EW's Top 10 LED Picks for March, 2018
Mar 16, 2018
Zhaga logo
Zhaga Looks to Expand Standards for Connected Lighting and Circular Economy
Mar 13, 2018