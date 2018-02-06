Menu
LEDs in horticulture applications
Lighting & Control

New DOE Study Estimates Energy-Saving Potential in Horticultural Lighting

Report reveals how LED products are competing with traditional light sources in horticultural applications.

LED lighting is enabling unprecedented advances in horticulture lighting, and this new field is attracting huge interest, according to a recent update from the DOE. One of its new reports, “Energy Savings Potential of SSL in Horticultural Applications,” examines the energy-saving potential of LED lighting in horticultural applications. Among the key findings was the fact that, based on current performance, LED lighting offers a 24% to 30% reduction in electricity consumption per

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Living Lab NGLS Competition
Webinar to Present "Living Lab" Lighting Results
Feb 05, 2018
Columbus Library Tec Studio Inc Eaton
IES Presents “Lights of the Round” Webinar
Jan 31, 2018
LED and PQ
Ground Planes for LED Drivers — Part 1 of 3
Jan 26, 2018
NGLS competition
NGLS Competition 2 Kicks Off
Jan 25, 2018