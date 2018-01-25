Menu
NGLS competition U.S. Dept. of Energy
Lighting & Control

NGLS Competition 2 Kicks Off

Five LED troffer conversion (retrofit) kits with luminaire-integrated sensors and controls are being installed in "living lab."

This month, as reported in SSL Updates from the U.S. Department of Energy, the second Next Generation Lighting Systems (NGLS) indoor competition kicks off at The New School, Parsons School of Design in New York City, where a new set of connected lighting systems are being installed in classrooms.

Just as with Competition 1, these systems will be evaluated for ease of installation and configuration, and then undergo ongoing user evaluations by facilities staff, professors, and students over a two-year period.

For more information on the competition, visit the organization’s website.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Title 24 Compliance
Relief on Title 24 Lighting Retrofit Compliance
Jan 23, 2018
LEDs
External Power Supply Improvement Act Recently Enacted
Jan 23, 2018
Spang_Jason_Werner.jpg
Li-Fi: Using Light to Transmit Data
Jan 23, 2018
business people in office
Global Revenue for Lighting as a Service Expected to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026
Jan 17, 2018