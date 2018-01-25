NGLS Competition 2 Kicks Off

This month, as reported in SSL Updates from the U.S. Department of Energy, the second Next Generation Lighting Systems (NGLS) indoor competition kicks off at The New School, Parsons School of Design in New York City, where a new set of connected lighting systems are being installed in classrooms.

Just as with Competition 1, these systems will be evaluated for ease of installation and configuration, and then undergo ongoing user evaluations by facilities staff, professors, and students over a two-year period.

For more information on the competition, visit the organization’s website.