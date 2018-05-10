Stars of the Show at LightFair

One of the highlights each year at Lightfair is the Product Innovation Awards. Lighting manufacturers submit their new products for review by a board of lighting designers and other industry professionals. The winners are announced on the morning of the first day of LightFair, held this year at Chicago’s McCormick Place.

The LFI Innovation Awards offer a glimpse of how well lighting companies can craft lighting solutions by harnessing the various technological tools now at their disposal -- super-efficient LEDs, tunable light, app-based control, LiFi and other technologies. It’s always also interesting to see just how many new companies won individual categories. While well-known brands like Zumtobel Lighting, Philips/Gardco, and Acuity were winners, some very small companies not quite on the industry radar were category winners, too. Winners of the four major awards in the LightFair International Innovation Awards 2018 were as follows:

Product Innovation Award Winner

Ledra Brands: Vector lighting fixture

Downlight that uses molecular orientation to enable dynamic beam shaping from 10 degrees to 55 degrees through an app or wall switch.

Technical Innovation Award Winner

Crestron Electronics: CCT & Lux Sensor (GLS-LCCT)

Small outdoor IP67 rated sensor that will determine the outdoor light level and color temperature to drive the indoor lighting to match.

Design Excellence Award

Acuity Brands: FlexConnect

Discreet, flexible field-configurable linear tape system with miniature silicone optics for precise beam control.

Judges’ Citation Award

Lumefficient: Resilient

LiFi downlight allows devices to connect wirelessly to the internet using light spectrum offering unprecedented data and bandwidth.

Next year’s LFI Innnovation Awards will be held in Philadelphia on May 21-23.