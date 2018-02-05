Webinar to Present "Living Lab" Lighting Results

On February 13, the DOE will host a one-hour webinar (from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST) to share lessons learned to date from the Next Generation Lighting Systems (NGLS) Competitions 1 and 2.

Ruth Taylor from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will provide an inside look at the challenges encountered in the installation and configuration of these lighting systems in working classrooms at the “living lab,” located in The New School, Parsons School of Design.

Attendees will get answers to the following questions and more: How did specifier, manufacturer, and installer preconceptions create delays? How did issues related to user interfaces and conflicting control strategies cause confusion? And what can we learn from feedback from lighting experts and users in the classrooms? In addition to the 45-minute presentation, there will be a 15-minute live Q&A session.

For more information, visit the organization’s website or Register Now.