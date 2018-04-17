Working Toward WELL

The Washington, D.C.-based headquarters of the American Society of Interior Designers is the first space in the world to achieve Platinum Level Certification for both the WELL v1 Building Standard (WELL) and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) under the LEED ID+C rating system v3. Their new space is designed to exemplify the Workplace for the Future and serve as a living laboratory for the design community. As such, ASID prioritized green building certification as a means of