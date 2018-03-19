Zhaga Looks to Expand Standards for Connected Lighting and Circular Economy

Zhaga, a global association of lighting companies aimed at standardizing interfaces among components of LED luminaires, announced that its strategy task force has completed a reevaluation of the organization’s scope and looks to move the organization into new territory in response to changes in the lighting industry. The task force looked especially at LED lighting and lighting digitalization, and the needs of lighting designers and architects for components that can be assembled easily
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments