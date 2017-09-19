Applying NEC Article 300

Article 300 requirements of the National Electrical Code (NEC) apply to all wiring installations, except as modified by articles in Chapter 5 [300.1]. How do you know what applies and what does not?

If you have a Chapter 5 installation, for example a motor fuel dispensing facility [514], what you want to do is apply Art. 300 but refer to Art. 514 as you go to see what’s modified. You’ll also be applying the requirements of Chapters 1 through 4 because they apply generally