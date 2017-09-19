Menu
Applying NEC Article 300

How do you know what applies and what does not?

Article 300 requirements of the National Electrical Code (NEC) apply to all wiring installations, except as modified by articles in Chapter 5 [300.1]. How do you know what applies and what does not?

If you have a Chapter 5 installation, for example a motor fuel dispensing facility [514], what you want to do is apply Art. 300 but refer to Art. 514 as you go to see what’s modified. You’ll also be applying the requirements of Chapters 1 through 4 because they apply generally

TAGS: National Electrical Code Safety
