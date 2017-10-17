CMMS or WO System?

In the typical plant, the computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) is just a work order (WO) management system. Lack of training is one reason. The CMMS is a complex system that requires skill to use. Buying a CMMS without also obtaining the training is how you waste your software dollars.

Another reason is nobody was clear about how the CMMS should be used, and that’s probably because nobody understands what it can do. The aforementioned training fixes that problem. If