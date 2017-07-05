Construction Site Safety, Part 3

Construction sites are inherently dangerous. These practices will help keep you safe.
• Eat and drink only in designated areas. Undesignated areas may present hazards such as airborne particles or poisons that you ingest along with your food. These areas may contain slipping hazards, falling object hazards, or other hazards you wouldn’t be exposed to if you were in a designated area. Also, control of rodents, insects, and disease
