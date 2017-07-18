Menu
Construction Site Photo m-gucci/iStock/Thinkstock
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Construction Site Safety, Part 4

Good communication is key.

Construction sites are inherently dangerous. Compounding the danger is the fact you must often work with or around other trades. Good communication is key. Don’t rely on your foreman or project manager to prevent all conflicts and misunderstandings; word doesn’t always get to the right people in time, despite good intentions and best efforts.

Yes, people in other trades “should” know to stay clear of equipment that the electrical crew is planning to energize. B

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

TAGS: mro-insider
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
worker at construction site
Construction Site Safety, Part 3
Jul 05, 2017
Construction Site Photo
Construction Site Safety, Part 2
Jun 20, 2017
infrared motor thinkstock
Six Ways to Address Energy Losses
Jul 19, 2017
nec logo
Grounding Direct Current Systems, Part 1
Jul 18, 2017