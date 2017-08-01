Contracting Considerations, Part 1

It’s been common for a long time that manufacturing plants and other facilities contract out some part of their maintenance work. HVAC systems, in particular, have been under this model due to the qualification requirements. Many types of electrical testing are routinely outsourced, most notably the infrastructure-related testing during the annual shutdown for that purpose.
Another practice is that of having a small core of “in-house” maintenance, whose primary job i
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments