Menu
Maintenance program using contractors olm26250/iStock/Thinkstock
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Contracting Considerations, Part 4

If you can lower the contractor’s costs, you can negotiate a lower price for the work.

Every maintenance department has a limit on how much it can spend, and contractors are not free. But even if a contractor’s bill seems big, that contractor’s profit on that job was probably slim.

If you can lower the contractor’s costs, you can negotiate a lower price for the work. Here are some things you can discuss ahead of time for potential savings and do before the crew arrives:

  • Go over the project with the contractor’s rep (preferably the

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Business Management Test & Measurement Project Delivery
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Maintenance program using contractors
Contracting Considerations, Part 2
Aug 15, 2017
Maintenance program using contractors
Contracting Considerations, Part 1
Aug 01, 2017
national electrical code logo
Applying NEC Article 300
Sep 19, 2017
Electrical PPE - 2017
It Takes Only a Moment
Sep 19, 2017