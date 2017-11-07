Menu
ticking time bomb wildpixel/iStock/Thinkstock
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Do You Maintain Components or the System?

Maintaining equipment on a component basis instead of as a system could be a time bomb waiting to happen.

Maintenance activities typically focus on individual components (e.g., circuit breakers, switches, transformers). That’s a good way to organize the work, because different components have different maintenance needs. From a strategic point, however, this is not how you want to do it.

We maintain things to keep them from failing. From the component viewpoint, it’s a success when you can keep a transformer in service long past the recommended replacement date. But now you ha

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Test & Measurement Motors Metering & Monitoring
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Maintenance program using contractors
Contracting Considerations, Part 1
Aug 01, 2017
Maintenance program using contractors
Contracting Considerations, Part 2
Aug 15, 2017
Maintenance program using contractors
Contracting Considerations, Part 3
Sep 05, 2017
Maintenance program using contractors
Contracting Considerations, Part 4
Sep 19, 2017