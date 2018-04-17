Menu
electrical troublshooting quiz 4-17-18 NiroDesign/iStock/Thinkstock
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — April 17, 2018

If your plant is experiencing high equipment failure rates, correcting the relevant system defects is the logical initial approach.

You’re having an after-conference dinner with some folks you met at last year’s technical conference. Recently, Jeff changed jobs and is now the plant engineer at a three-shift plant. “We have a crazy high rate of equipment failures,” says Jeff. “We’ve got motors spinning their bearings right in the middle of a production run, motors failing due to shorted windings, and breakers not operating.”

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Test & Measurement Motors
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Quiz Graphic
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — March 20, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
electrical troubleshooting quiz
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — March 6, 2018
Mar 06, 2018
quiz computer keyboard
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — Feb. 20, 2018
Feb 20, 2018
electrical troubleshooting quiz
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — Feb. 6, 2018
Feb 06, 2018