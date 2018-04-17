Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — April 17, 2018

You’re having an after-conference dinner with some folks you met at last year’s technical conference. Recently, Jeff changed jobs and is now the plant engineer at a three-shift plant. “We have a crazy high rate of equipment failures,” says Jeff. “We’ve got motors spinning their bearings right in the middle of a production run, motors failing due to shorted windings, and breakers not operating.”
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments