Menu
electrical wire and cable emarco-media/istock/Thinkstock
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — August 1, 2017

Motor insulation failures will recur when the cause is not identified.

A Pareto analysis of downtime causes (as identified by repair technicians) revealed something that is puzzling to the plant engineer. The following three causes, when added up, comprise about 90% of failures:

  1. Loose connections in control cabinet.
  2. Motor insulation failure.
  3. Wiring problems.

The third one is a broad category, so the plant engineer spoke with a few technicians who selected this cause on their repair report sheet. They said the ma

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: mro-insider Motors
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
electrical troubleshooting quiz
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — July 5, 2017
Jul 05, 2017
Quiz Graphic
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz - June 20, 2017
Jun 20, 2017
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz - June 6, 2017
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz - June 6, 2017
Jun 06, 2017
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz - May 16, 2017
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz - May 16, 2017
May 16, 2017