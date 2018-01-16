Menu
electrical troublshoot quiz computer keys NiroDesignr/iStock/Thinkstock
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — Jan. 16, 2018

Don't confuse a PdM technology with a PM technology.

For the past several years, the maintenance department has conducted insulation resistance (IR) tests on feeder cables and on conductors of critical branch circuits. Where a test indicates a problem cable, the test is repeated and if the results are consistent the cable is replaced. This program was instituted after a series of cable failure related production shutdowns. While those shutdowns happen less often, they still happen.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Quizzes Test & Measurement Power Quality & Reliability
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
electrical troublshooting quiz
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — Dec. 5, 2017
Dec 05, 2017
green and black quiz
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — Nov. 21 2017
Nov 21, 2017
Electrical Troublshooting Quiz
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — Nov. 7, 2017
Nov 07, 2017
Quiz Graphic
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — Oct. 17, 2017
Oct 17, 2017