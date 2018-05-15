Menu
electrical troubleshooting quiz may 15 2018 mariusz_prusaczyk/iStock/Thinkstock
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — May 15, 2018

How to troubleshoot your plant's compressed air system

The plant relies heavily on its compressed air system. Over the past year, incidents of low air pressure have increased in frequency. The new plant engineer made solving this problem one of her top priorities upon taking the job three months ago. She hired a contractor to ultrasonically detect leaks and then repair them. They found over 1,500 leaks, a clear indication this system had not been adequately maintained.

