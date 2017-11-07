Menu
Electrical Troublshooting Quiz NiroDesignr/iStock/Thinkstock
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — Nov. 7, 2017

Failure modes must be accurately and specifically identified and entered into your CMMS.

Your company assigned you temporarily to a plant that is having problems filling orders due to excessive downtime. In particular, the plant has a high incidence of downtime due to “motor problems.” In many cases, the problem is fixed without replacing the motor, but the remaining cases indicate a motor failure rate that’s also excessive.

You ran various reports from the computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) and no pattern emerged. There’s no record

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Motors Power Quality & Reliability Test & Measurement Metering & Monitoring
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Quiz Question Mark
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — Oct. 3, 2017
Oct 03, 2017
electrical troublshoot quiz computer keys
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — Sept. 19, 2017
Sep 19, 2017
electrical troubleshooting quiz
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — Sept. 5, 2017
Sep 05, 2017
Electrical Troublshooting Quiz
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — Aug. 15, 2017
Aug 15, 2017