Grounding Direct Current Systems, Part 1

Direct-current (DC) systems are becoming increasingly common; one major reason is the growth in solar applications. Part VIII of Art. 250 provides requirements specific to DC systems, but it’s important to note that all of Art. 250 applies to DC systems except sections that are specifically intended for AC systems [250.160].

To avoid Code violations when grounding and bonding DC systems, go to the start of Art. 250 and refer to Figure 250.1. Use this as your guide to applying Ar