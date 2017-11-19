The Importance of Preventive Maintenance

As opposed to reactive maintenance, the approach of preventive maintenance of assets is more widely adopted in various types of facilities across the world. This is primarily because well-designed preventive maintenance programs will enhance the performance of assets and ensure they deliver optimum results consistently. Apart from this, regular preventive maintenance offers many other powerful benefits, including the following six results.
