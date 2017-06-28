Interpreting the Sounds of a Noisy Pump

Everybody likes a quiet pump — one that just does its job and doesn’t break down often. But a noisy pump raises concern. Although the noise is often attributed to cavitation, not every noisy pump is suffering from this problem. Failing bearings, flow turbulence, recirculation, and even a machine’s mechanical or electrical geometry can also generate noise — any of which may be a more immediate problem than long-term damage from cavitation.

Cavitation erodes the