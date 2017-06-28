Menu
Troubleshooting Noisy Pumps
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Interpreting the Sounds of a Noisy Pump

What’s it trying to tell you?

Everybody likes a quiet pump — one that just does its job and doesn’t break down often. But a noisy pump raises concern. Although the noise is often attributed to cavitation, not every noisy pump is suffering from this problem. Failing bearings, flow turbulence, recirculation, and even a machine’s mechanical or electrical geometry can also generate noise — any of which may be a more immediate problem than long-term damage from cavitation.

Cavitation erodes the

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

TAGS: Motors Design
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Solving Motor Vibration Problems on Vertical Pumps
Solving Motor Vibration Problems on Vertical Pumps
Sep 20, 2012
Is a Failing Bearing Causing the Vibration?
Is a Failing Bearing Causing the Vibration?
May 15, 2013
Quiz Graphic
Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz - June 20, 2017
Jun 20, 2017
Against the Grain Graphic
Going Against the Grain
Jun 20, 2017