Menu
Electrical PPE - 2017
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

It Takes Only a Moment

Don’t let distraction start entering your work mind-set.

You complete the steps required by NFPA 70E to assess and mitigate the risk involved in your task. You’re decked out in the required personal protective equipment (PPE), and have made sure your test leads are in good condition (you were a tad suspicious after looking them over, so replaced them). You’re about to perform the test. What can go wrong?

At this point in the task, safety articles traditionally discussed why you connect your leads one at a time. Most of those art

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Safety PPE Shock & Electrocution
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Arc Flash Hazard Evaluation
Arc Flash Hazard Evaluation
Oct 22, 2012
Electrical PPE - 2017
Energized Work: What Are the PPE Requirements?
Jun 27, 2017
Energized Work: What’s Required Beyond PPE?
Energized Work: What’s Required Beyond PPE?
May 16, 2017
Keys to Understanding NFPA Standard 70E
Keys to Understanding NFPA Standard 70E
May 01, 2005