Is It You Or The Conditions? — Part 2

Unsafe conditions by themselves are not necessarily a threat. The actions you take (or don’t take) in response determine whether a safety problem exists. Consider these examples:
- Your helper obtained a ladder that is too short for the job and set it up at an unsafe angle. This poses no threat to you if you replace the ladder. Leaving that ladder in place creates an unsafe condition; using it is an unsafe act.
- Yet again, office personnel stored paper filing boxes
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments