Menu
National Electrical Code Logo
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Methods of Equipment Grounding, Part 4

Circuit conductors spliced within a box or terminated on equipment within (or supported by) a box, any EGCs associated with those conductors must be connected within (or to) the box.

If you have circuit conductors spliced within a box or terminated on equipment within (or supported by) a box, any equipment grounding conductors (EGCs) associated with those conductors must be connected within (or to) the box [250.148]. Exception: the EGC permitted by Sec. 250.146(D) (for isolated ground receptacle applications) doesn’t have to be connected to the box or other ECGs.

Devices used to make those connections must be suitable for the use. And the connections must co

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

TAGS: mro-insider National Electrical Code
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NEC logo
Methods of Equipment Grounding, Part 3
Jun 20, 2017
Code Q&A: Attachment of Equipment Grounding Conductor to Box
Jul 19, 2013
nec logo
Equipment Grounding, Part 1
Apr 04, 2017
Equipment Grounding Conductors and Voltage Drop
Equipment Grounding Conductors and Voltage Drop
Feb 11, 2015