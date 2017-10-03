PPE Mistakes, Part 1

Do you make any of these mistakes with personal protective equipment (PPE)?
- Treating PPE as your first line of defense. First reduce the hazards as much as practical, then choose the PPE that protects you in the reduced hazard situation.
- Assuming it has 100% integrity, rather than inspecting before each use. A pinhole in a rubber blanket or insulating glove can prove lethal. Climbing and fall protection gear are also prime examples of PPE that must be inspected before
