Menu
Hurricane Irma Miami Copyright Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Storm Season

Atlantic hurricanes put electrical distributors’ disaster preparedness plans to a series of brutal tests this summer but the industry’s generosity and resilience shine through the storms.

As tropical storms of late summer strengthened one by one into major Atlantic hurricanes and three — Harvey, Irma and Maria — made landfall in the United States and its territories, the people of the electrical industry in the affected areas did what they do best. They battened down the hatches against the storms’ fury and prepared themselves to respond to whatever damage the storms left behind. Devastating winds, torrential rains and historic floods have all come this seaso

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Power Quality & Reliability
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
special offer
Should you run pricing specials?
Oct 05, 2017
nec logo
Applying NEC Article 312, Part 1
Oct 03, 2017
Personal Protective Equipment
PPE Mistakes, Part 1
Oct 03, 2017
Electric Motor
Do You Fix the Problem or the Symptom?
Oct 03, 2017