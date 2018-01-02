Turbo-boosting Maintenance Performance — Part 4

If your plant is typical, you’re using your computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) to manage your work order system but not much else. Although a CMMS certainly can streamline work order management, it can also turn disparate data into reports that have real meaning and utility for you. For starters, it can tell you how well or poorly your department is meeting each of its key performance indicators (KPIs). You can use this information to know where attention is needed.