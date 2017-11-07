Menu
industrial motors
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Use Your CMMS to Find Technique Failures

Your CMMS has rich capabilities that typically go untapped.

Do you use repair data to identify repair problems? With your computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), you can. The CMMS is not just a work order management system; it’s a system with rich capabilities that typically go untapped.

At one plant, a CMMS report of motor repairs by “problem cause” showed a high incidence of high impedance connections in the motor lead connections. There appeared to be no underlying pattern, such as the location. A subsequent rep

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Energy Management Test & Measurement Metering & Monitoring Motors
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Electric Motor
Do You Fix the Problem or the Symptom?
Oct 03, 2017
good idea peope lightbulb
Better, Faster, and Cheaper
Aug 15, 2017
work glove lying in dirt
We Can Clean It Up Later
Sep 19, 2017
hero vs villain
Just Make It Good Enough?
Sep 05, 2017