Use Your CMMS to Find Technique Failures

Do you use repair data to identify repair problems? With your computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), you can. The CMMS is not just a work order management system; it’s a system with rich capabilities that typically go untapped.

At one plant, a CMMS report of motor repairs by “problem cause” showed a high incidence of high impedance connections in the motor lead connections. There appeared to be no underlying pattern, such as the location. A subsequent rep