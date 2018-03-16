Practical Advice for Motor Protection

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) has published a new standard: IEEE Std. 3004.8-2016, “Recommended Practice for Motor Protection in Industrial and Commercial Power Systems.” If you’re an electrical professional who deals with a broad spectrum of motor protection schemes, including low- and medium-voltage AC and DC motors, then you need to become familiar with this standard — if you haven’t already. Following are some key takeaways from
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments