Menu
National Electrical Code>Moving Violation Videos

Moving Violations Video No. 144: Lack of GFCI Protection

In this episode, Russ finds a receptacle located approximately 3 ft from the outside edge of a sink that isn’t GFCI protected as required by Sec. 210.8(B)(5) of the 2017 NEC.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Moving Violations Video No. 145: Flexible Metal Conduit Miscue
Moving Violations Video No. 145: Flexible Metal Conduit Miscue
Jun 15, 2017
Moving Violations Video No. 143: Lack of Signage
Moving Violations Video No. 143: Lack of Signage
May 18, 2017
Moving Violations Video No. 142: Missing Guard Strips
Moving Violations Video No. 142: Missing Guard Strips
May 04, 2017
Moving Violations Video No. 141: Failure to Communicate
Moving Violations Video No. 141: Failure to Communicate
Apr 20, 2017