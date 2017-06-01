National Electrical Code>Moving Violation Videos Moving Violations Video No. 144: Lack of GFCI Protection Russ LeBlanc | Jun 01, 2017 In this episode, Russ finds a receptacle located approximately 3 ft from the outside edge of a sink that isn’t GFCI protected as required by Sec. 210.8(B)(5) of the 2017 NEC. 0 comments Hide comments Comment * More information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Home page Save RelatedMoving Violations Video No. 145: Flexible Metal Conduit MiscueJun 15, 2017Moving Violations Video No. 143: Lack of SignageMay 18, 2017Moving Violations Video No. 142: Missing Guard StripsMay 04, 2017 Moving Violations Video No. 141: Failure to CommunicateApr 20, 2017 Load More