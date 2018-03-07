Moving Violations Video No. 162: Shock Risk

In this episode, Russ LeBlanc runs across a dangerous situation on a public sidewalk. The PVC conduits at the base of this light pole have been damaged. The result is there are now exposed conductors, which could easily turn in to a shock or electrocution hazard if the conductor insulation is damaged. This installation violates Sec. 300.4 of the NEC.
