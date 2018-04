Pay no attention to the music and party going on in the background. This video clip proves that Russ is always on the lookout for Code violations, even if he’s having fun at a party. Now that’s dedication!

In this episode, Russ points out several violations at this outdoor receptacle including the broken cover [110.12(B)], non-weather resistant receptacle [406.9(B)(1)], and abandoned communications cable [800.25].