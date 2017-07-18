Good Vibrations

A few years ago, a tool for vibration analysis on circuit breakers became feasible due to the incorporation of other tools, such as a condition based maintenance algorithm. It’s called “circuit breaker vibration analysis” and is often abbreviated as CBVA.

CBVA provides a 3D graph that can be quantitatively analyzed to provide insight into the condition of the breaker. One big advantage of CBVA is it can be used to collect first trip data. Prior to CBVA, the normal pr