Leverage Scheduling Tools

If you use the scheduling tools in a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) as a mere replacement for legacy scheduling practices, you are losing serious advantages. Those tools can allow you to capture labor per job. For example, you can use the history features of the scheduling tools to see that the PM on Asset 71B18 takes an average of 1.3 hr to perform. Or that once it took nearly 2 hr (viewing the notes on that PM will show you why).