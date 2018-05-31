Alaska Updates Electrical Codes

The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development has adopted regulation changes in Title 8 of the Alaska Administrative Code regarding electrical codes and other state regulations. The Alaska Administrative Code, Title 8, Chapter 70, Section 70.025 now adopts by reference the 2017 National Electrical Code and the 2017 National Electrical Safety Code (ANSI C2-2017). Both codes became effective on May 9, 2018.

The new statutes and regulations are available here (PDF): Electrical Safety Statutes and Regulations