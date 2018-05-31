Menu
Anchorage, Alaska Chilkoot/ iStock / Getty Images Plus
National Electrical Code

Alaska Updates Electrical Codes

The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development has adopted regulation changes in Title 8 of the Alaska Administrative Code regarding electrical codes and other state regulations. The Alaska Administrative Code, Title 8, Chapter 70, Section 70.025 now adopts by reference the 2017 National Electrical Code and the 2017 National Electrical Safety Code (ANSI C2-2017). Both codes became effective on May 9, 2018.

The new statutes and regulations are available here (PDF): Electrical Safety Statutes and Regulations

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
electrical inspector
Proposed NFPA Standards for Electrical Inspections In the Works
May 31, 2018
Marina
NFPA Underscores Electric Shock Hazards Around Pools and Marinas
May 29, 2018
Carnival
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 127
May 29, 2018
Fountain
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 126
May 21, 2018