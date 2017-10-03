Menu
Applying NEC Article 312, Part 1

Key points to take note of

Article 312 provides the requirements for cabinets, cutout boxes, and meter socket enclosures.These are all types of enclosures (see Art. 100 and also the usage in Sec. 312.2).

Part II forms the bulk of this Article, and it covers the construction specifications for these enclosures. But those requirements are for the manufacturer, rather than the installer.

TAGS: Maintenance, Repair & Operations Safety
