Applying NEC Article 312, Part 1

Article 312 provides the requirements for cabinets, cutout boxes, and meter socket enclosures.These are all types of enclosures (see Art. 100 and also the usage in Sec. 312.2).
Part II forms the bulk of this Article, and it covers the construction specifications for these enclosures. But those requirements are for the manufacturer, rather than the installer.
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments