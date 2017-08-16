Menu
National Electrical Code

Code Quiz: Mounting a Box with Screws

Fill in the blank. When securing a box, screws shall not be permitted to pass through the box unless exposed threads in the box are ______ using approved means to avoid abrasion of the conductor insulation. Mounting holes made in the field shall be _______.

A) coated / threaded
B) painted / tapered
C) protected / approved
D) covered / identified

