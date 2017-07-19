Code Quiz: Solidly Grounded Neutral Systems

Fill in the blank. When sizing the neutral conductor of a solidly grounded system operating over 1,000V, the ampacity of the neutral conductor shall be of sufficient ampacity for the load imposed on the neutral conductor, but not less than ____ of the phase conductors. Note: Exclude any Exception(s).
A) 25%
B) 33.33%
C) 50%
D) 80%
